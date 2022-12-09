Not Available

Music videos are great, except for when they suck. Sometimes, even great music videos suck... you just don't realize it until some asshole loser points out all the flaws he can find. At Music Video Sins, we're dedicated to pointing out all the sins we can find in music videos, some big and some small. Some are downright microscopic. Try and remember, a high sin count does not directly translate to a songs overall quality or enjoyability, and it doesn't reflect our opinion of it. It's just a list of sins, man. You either like it or you don't. If you do... awesome... we'll make more. If you don't... what the hell is wrong with you?