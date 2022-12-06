Not Available

Musical Comedy Time was a series of hour long adaptations of Broadway musical comedies and operettas. The show alternated with Robert Montgomery Presents in it's Monday night time slot (9:30/8:30 Central) for the one season it aired. Many well known stage performers, from Broadway and the New York opera scene, appeared on the show which was done live from New York. Cast members of the original Broadway productions often appeared as well. In addition to guest stars, musical support was provided by The Ken Christie Singers and the Kevin Jonson Dancers. Harry Sosnik and his Orchestra provided the music. Sosnik also wrote the show's theme song.