Not Available

Must Be The Music is a reality series broadcast on Sky One in the United Kingdom. The show is presented by Fearne Cotton and the judges are Dizzee Rascal, Jamie Cullum and Sharleen Spiteri. The show sets out to find the country's best new music act. The series is open to any type of musician or singers no matter what type of music they play. The winner will receive £100,000 to help get their career up and running.