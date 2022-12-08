Must Be The Music Poland

Not Available

Must Be the Music. Tylko Muzyka is a Polish television musical talent competition contested by aspiring singers and musicians drawn from public auditions. The show was a music competition and reality show that was broadcast in the Poland. The winning act received 100 000 zł to help kick-start their music career. In the initial televised audition phase as well as the three semi-finals and final, contestants sang in front of the judges - Elżbieta Zapendowska, Adam Sztaba, Kora Jackowska and Wojciech Łozowski. The show was broadcast on Polsat. Must Be the Music had a live audience behind the judges. During the live finals, the public voted for their favourite act, which they wished to keep in the competition.