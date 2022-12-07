Not Available

Prepare for a fanatical feline adventure with ‘Must Love Cats,' presented by cat-obsessed host and musician John Fulton. This crazy new series packs wild, wonderful, and heart-warming encounters with the cat-world into a journey to the centre of the feline universe. From ancient to modern, massive to tiny, no cat will be overlooked. The series will also explore a variety of bizarre cat facts, such as whether a cat with four ears can hear better than an average cat and will also visit a cat sanctuary in Florida, where an entire town has been built just for the resident cats!