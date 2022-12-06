Not Available

Mutant Χ

    "MUTANT X" chronicles the adventures of MUTANT-X, a team of human mutants possessing extraordinary powers as a result of genetic engineering. Like hundreds of other unsuspecting subjects, these new mutants were altered in secret experiments conducted in a covert government project. Realizing that events have spun out of control, the organization that created them is now hunting them down in an urgent "product recall." MUTANT-X's mission is to seek out their fellow new mutants to help them come to terms with their astonishing abilities and protect them from their creators.

    Cast

    		Victoria PrattShalimar Fox
    		Victor WebsterBrennan Mulwray
    		Forbes MarchJesse Kilmartin
    		John SheaAdam Kane
    		Karen ClicheLexa Pierce
    		Tom McCamusMason Eckhart

