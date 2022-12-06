Not Available

"MUTANT X" chronicles the adventures of MUTANT-X, a team of human mutants possessing extraordinary powers as a result of genetic engineering. Like hundreds of other unsuspecting subjects, these new mutants were altered in secret experiments conducted in a covert government project. Realizing that events have spun out of control, the organization that created them is now hunting them down in an urgent "product recall." MUTANT-X's mission is to seek out their fellow new mutants to help them come to terms with their astonishing abilities and protect them from their creators.