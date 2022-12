Not Available

This is a four-part drama following the story of Yegor and Nastya. He is the son of a jailed criminal and she is an artist desperate to give her caring love to somebody who could appreciate it. After a divorce from her husband, Nastya’s dream of becoming a mother crumble to pieces. Her only chance is adoption and Yegor is the perfect boy for her… There is only one problem, the boy is being monitored by the mob.