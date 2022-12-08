Not Available

Dr. Tameyori Eisuke has a gift. He is able to tell from one look at the patient, what is the underlying cause of their illness. Since the death of his wife, he finds it inhumane to try selling cures to the terminally ill for it is just a waste of their money. He left the major hospitals to open his own little clinic in a cozy little corner of a residential area. His gift does not only allow him to see through the patients' illnesses, it also allows him to tell when someone is about to commit a crime (he can read their aura). It is for this that Detective Hayase Junichiro always approaches him to help him solve his cases. Although Eisuke is not keen to do it, he still helps out as he is a kind person who cannot turn down a plea for help.