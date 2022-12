Not Available

Welcome to the MWL Star guide at TV Tome. CMT's Katie Cook hosts MWL Star, a 30-minute interview series with some of today's hottest country stars. Guests have included newcomers like Chris Cagle or Rascal Flatts, as well as superstars like Vince Gill and Dolly Parton. Artists sit down and discuss their careers and share life stories with Cook and a live studio audience. The show features a range of exciting moments, from live performances to video world premieres.