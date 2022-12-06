Not Available

Most Extreme Elimination Challenge (or "MXC") is the ultimate in reality sports, where contestants comprised of two teams are physically and mentally challenged and eliminated through crazy and challenging games. To add to the fun, commentary is given to the audience through the hilarious comments of Kenny Blankenship and Vic Romano, along with special correspondant Guy LeDouche and Captain Tenneal. MXC originally comes from a Japanese reality series called "Takeshi's Castle" and has been dubbed into English with comedic results.