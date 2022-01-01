Not Available

My Almost Famous Family is a British children's television series produced by the BBC and originally aired between 12 September and 21 November 2009 on CBBC on BBC Two. The 11-part series was about a group of siblings and their parents who performed together as the house band of a fictional chat show. It was written by a team of writers that included Gail Renard and Emma Reeves. Composer and performer Richie Webb, whose credits include the BBC Radio 4 series 15 Minute Musical, was the show’s musical director. The shows theme tune 'Almost Famous' was written by Richard Webb, Steve Young and Tom Nichols. Incidental music was written and recorded by Tim Baxter. On 17 April 2010, the BBC launched the My Almost Famous Family interactive website on the CBBC website, which consisted of 16 interactive games, music videos, and songs from the show. The show has not yet been recommissioned for a second series.