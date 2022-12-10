My Amazing Boyfriend 2

Not Available

Even though actress Tian Jing Zhi (Esther Yu) and mutant Xue Ling Qiao (Mike D. Angelo) have come to love each other, Ling Qiao decides to leave Jing Zhi in order to allow her an ordinary life. Not soon after, however, Jing Zhi discovers that she’s pregnant. Ling Qiao, who is worried about the expectant mother’s safety, secretely moves in next door. But a mysterious organization also learns that Jing Zhi is pregnant with the mutant’s baby and tries to get close to her with evil intentions in mind.