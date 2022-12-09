My Animal Friends

Not Available

Following the great international success of My Animal Family series (in SD) we produced new 26 young animal stories in HD resolution. This series is a unique look at the early life and developmment of young animals, edited and narrated from the viewpoint of the animals themselves. As Children explore the wonders of animal life through these stories, their natural fascination will deepen into a true love and appreciation of animals. They will learn valuable life skills and develop and strengthen their own family ties, all while having fun!