Kim Do Hyung goes on an all-out mission to track down his fiancée, Joo Young, when she suddenly goes missing. Left in the wake of her disappearance as the prime suspect, Do Hyung drives himself to the extremes in order to find his bride-to-be and prove his innocence, eventually compromising his morals. As Do Hyung falls deeper into the rabbit hole, he discovers Joo Young is up to more than meets the eye.