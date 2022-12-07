My Better Half

Not Available

Pharmaceutical company employee CHING SUM (Michael Miu) has an overbearing wife, KO LAI SUM (Maggie Cheung). In order not to fight head-on with her, he has been playing ostrich in their seven years of marriage. LAI SUM, however, has never stopped watching his move, as she always believes he is fooling around behind her back. SUM’s younger brother, CHING YEE (Michael Tse), laughs at SUM a lot, but he also feels sorry for his plight, and gives him practical advices whenever he can. One day, SUM is caught red-handed in Shenzhen by LAI SUM, who proposes to divorce him! YEE always claims he has never lost in the game of love, until he meets MIU LING CHI (Teresa Lee), a newly recruited management staff of the company. YEE loses bitterly this time, and almost loses his job, too.