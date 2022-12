Not Available

Whitney Thore was once a slender dancer, but over the course of just one year at college she gained 200 pounds due to a rare condition called Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome. My Big Fat Fabulous Life focuses on Whitney’s life, her one-of-a-kind family and her friends. Deep down, she is just an average girl from small town North Carolina trying to find her way in a world that judges people by their size. Now 380 pounds, Whitney has a fresh outlook on life.