My Big Fat Revenge

Not Available

How would you feel if your significant other proposed to you with a ring that was two sizes too small in a not-so-subtle attempt to get you to lose weight? That's an example of the type of torment and rude behavior experienced by the women featured in this docuseries. After years of being humiliated and rejected, the women are ready to take control of their lives and stand up to the people who have ridiculed them. The offenders -- ranging from ex-boyfriends to former classmates and family members -- are set up on blind dates, auditions and nightmare jobs to experience what the offended parties have gone through. It's an attempt for the ladies to get revenge and, they hope, get the apologies they deserve.