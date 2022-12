Not Available

"My Big Friggin' Wedding" is a new VH1 docu-series that follows the high drama of five couples as they plan and execute the wildest weddings anyone has ever seen. Their budgets may not be the biggest, but their mouths sure are. And just because they’re in love doesn’t mean they see eye-to-eye on how it should all go down. Whether it’s smoke machines and lasers or a bride that wants to be lowered from the ceiling, remember, “classy” is in the eye of the beholder.