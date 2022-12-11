My Boy the Series

Not Available

The love story of university students in the photography club. The love of youthful life was distracted, and my heart swelled. Although life is designed to be different, the heart is determinant. A heart with choices, and the life they have to live. Past stories are always taught, but things of the past never destroy the present life. If he does not experience the pain, then that makes uncomplicated love hidden. The past is never forgotten by a man who has a firm love but has to end with cheating. The distracted heart is irresistible when another person entered. It's not easy for the younger to flirt with a senior. Your heart must remain silent. Then one day he had to resign with all kinds of problems. Fate did not hurt him very long. He has returned to study again and that was the beginning of new love.