Want a chance to see the world through another's eyes? Want to see if the grass is greener across the country... or even if there's any grass over there at all? My Brand New Life takes kids from very different backgrounds and parts of Canada, and immerses them in a "new life". This show opens your eyes to someone else's world in the best way possible: by experiencing it! Season 2 is only airing in french on the french version called "Je vis ta vie". YTV is not planning on airing it again. Broadcast History: YTV: Sundays at 3:30pm Mondays at 9:30pm It currently doesn't air on YTV. TFO (French): Sundays at 12:00pm Mondays at 5:00pm Discovery Kids Canada Various times I would like to thank the National Film Board of Canada for all the information regarding this show! It was a big help! :)