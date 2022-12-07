My Child's Not Perfect

Not Available

Two-part programme which looks at the problem of children with behavioural, emotional or clinical issues that can go undiagnosed and are often simply put down to bad behaviour. Among the children featured are a six-year-old girl who, despite being talkative at home, becomes mute as soon as she passes through the school gates each day, a 16 year old boy with Tourette’s Syndrome, whose condition appeared suddenly following a seizure, and a ten-year-old boy whose family have spent almost his entire life desperately searching for a clear, satisfactory diagnosis to help them understand why something ‘is not right’ with him.