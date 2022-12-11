My Classmate's Mother

Not Available

Jun is a second year in high school. He loved a female teacher, the Keiko, even though Keiko was much older than him. He joined the badminton club and Keiko was in charge. Like, there are no other club members and he likes to practice it with Keiko after school. One day, a girl spoke ... She was the daughter of Keiko, the Sae. "My mother often talks about you at home." And also, he just found out who died since ten years ago. Triggered by this fact, he decided to express love for Keiko.