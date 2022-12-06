My Dad's the Prime Minister

Not Available

Originally created as a children's show, it was told from the point-of-view of 12-year-old Dillon who is unfortunate enough to be the son of Prime Minister Michael Phillips. He finds life in Number 10 is no joke - his parents are too busy running the country to give him the time of day, the smallest of excursions requires a huge amount of planning and security and, worst of all, he's a figure of fun at school. To compensate, he often retreats into a fantasy world, where he's a tough Newsnight presenter, putting tricky questions to squirming grown-ups.