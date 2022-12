Not Available

The series tells the story of cute and smart girl Shi Xia (Wu Qianying), who accidentally came into the unfamiliar mythical world to find her disappeared brother. Her daily life with the Demon Shi Dong (Dai Yunfan), a loving brother, and the Lord Hou Chi of Yuhua School (Zhao Yingbo) is funny and heartwarming. A hilarious story of two brothers “protecting” their little sister starts.