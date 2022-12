Not Available

After getting a divorce from her husband, Ling Xunxun decides to celebrate her singlehood. However on her way to a party, her car collided with a luxurious car on the roadside. The owner of the car Cheng Li, a young man who appears to be a university graduate, asked her for a huge amount of compensation. What makes the situation worse is that the he also turns out to be the boss of her new company.