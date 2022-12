Not Available

Hosted by Shaun T, creator of the workout sensation “Insanity,” the new reality series “My Diet Is Better Than Yours” features celebrity trainers coaching average Americans to lose weight and get in shape. Each trainer brings his/her own individually designed and wildly diverse diet and exercise plan to their contestant, and works with them to change their lives and prove that “My Diet Is Better Than Yours.” In the end, one team will reign victorious.