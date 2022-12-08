My Dream Derelict Home

Not Available

Presenter and property renovator Simon O’Brien, follows people not afraid to take on huge building projects, people who see past decay and disrepair and have the vision and stamina to turn a derelict old house, into the modern home of their dreams. Each episode tracks the transformation of a dilapidated ruin into a perfect home, while also showcasing successful past projects. Featuring constructions on a similar scale to Grand Designs, this series covers all the key elements viewers love: fantastic properties, hugely ambitious building projects and an abundance of inspiration.