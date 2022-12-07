Not Available

Family fixer Dave Vitalli brings troubled teens and their sometimes wayward parents back from the brink of disrepair in his new eight-episode CMT series My Dysfunctional Family. Struggling parents call Vitalli for help with their difficult teenagers, but years of experience working with families in crisis have taught him the apple usually doesn't fall far from the tree. Each one-hour episode finds the parents under as much scrutiny as their kids as Vitalli digs out the truth to set these families straight.