Not Available

My Dysfunctional Family

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Family fixer Dave Vitalli brings troubled teens and their sometimes wayward parents back from the brink of disrepair in his new eight-episode CMT series My Dysfunctional Family. Struggling parents call Vitalli for help with their difficult teenagers, but years of experience working with families in crisis have taught him the apple usually doesn't fall far from the tree. Each one-hour episode finds the parents under as much scrutiny as their kids as Vitalli digs out the truth to set these families straight.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images