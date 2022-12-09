My English Puberty 100 Hours

Not Available

Your antidote to “English Nausea” is back! In the second season of MY ENGLISH ADOLESCENCE, celebrities who want to better their English start the special training to avoid fear in the language. Just like the title “100 hours,” every contestant gets intensive study sessions for about two weeks, seven hours every day. After that, they fly to a foreign country where they can use English in everyday lives. Their levels are different; their reasons to master the language are different, too. But, in 100 hours, they may show us a different, more confident attitude toward English. Lee Si-won, a famous English lecturer, features as a specialist and give important tips for your English.