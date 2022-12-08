My Extreme Animal Phobia

Not Available

The fear people have of snakes, spiders and dogs such as pit bulls is well-known, but what if someone's fear of animals included birds, cats and even moths, and it was so intense that it became debilitating? This series profiles a group of individuals whose desperation for help in dealing with their animal phobias has them turn to psychologist Dr. Robin Zasio (A&E's ``Hoarders''), who runs the Anxiety Treatment Center in Sacramento, Calif. In each episode, three people take part in intensive exposure therapy sessions under the guidance of Dr. Zasio, coming face to face -- literally at times -- with what has caused so much unrest in their lives.