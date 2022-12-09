Not Available

When it comes to over-the-top birthday parties, forty is the new sweet sixteen! Bravo Media takes viewers into the world of wildly extravagant fortieth birthday parties in "My Fab 40th" premiering Tuesday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. From lavish venues to priceless gowns and custom cakes, these 39-year-olds are kicking off the next chapter of their life with a bang. Follow two former sorority sisters hell-bent on having their favorite band serenade them at their party; watch a formerly straight single dad attempt to unite his two worlds into a "Hunger Games" party theme; and enjoy the chaos that ensues when two hapless husbands try to pull off a double-surprise party for their suspicious wives. Marriage proposals, vow renewals, and even live "conscious uncoupling" are featured in this series that celebrates the milestone birthday and the journey to get there.