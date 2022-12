Not Available

˜My Fair Brady' follows the budding romance of 70s superstar Christopher Knight, better known as Peter Brady from ˜The Brady Bunch', and the first ever winner of 'America's Next Top Model', Adrianne Curry. The pair met during the taping of VH1's ˜Surreal Life 4' and nearly a year later they are still in love and living together. Will the pair live happily ever after?