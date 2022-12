Not Available

Man Tai-Lor (Chung King Fai) controls the Man family with an iron fist, much to the displeasure of his son Man Chiu-Kit (Ha Yu), who is constantly trying to assert his authority within the family. When Tai-Lor developed Parkinson's Disease, he hides his anxieties by retiring from his job as a school principal and concealing his ailment from his family. When the truth is revealed, he decides to step down as the patriarch of his family and lets Chiu-Kit run the family...