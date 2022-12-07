My Family and Other Animals

Not Available

Adapted from Gerald Durrell's bestselling autobiography, this much-loved classic tells the story of the naturalist's childhood years spent on the island of Corfu. A new world of freedom and adventure opens up to young Gerald when his somewhat eccentric family decide to leave the grey skies of England behind and start a new life. He soon discovers the wonder of nature in this sun-drenched environment and into the lives of the family come a succession of colourful characters, including larger-than-life taxi-driver Spiro who helps them move from one villa to the next. An acclaimed BBC series with wonderful performances by Hannah Gordon and Brian Blessed.