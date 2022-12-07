Not Available

My Family and Other Animals

  • Drama
  • Family

Adapted from Gerald Durrell's bestselling autobiography, this much-loved classic tells the story of the naturalist's childhood years spent on the island of Corfu. A new world of freedom and adventure opens up to young Gerald when his somewhat eccentric family decide to leave the grey skies of England behind and start a new life. He soon discovers the wonder of nature in this sun-drenched environment and into the lives of the family come a succession of colourful characters, including larger-than-life taxi-driver Spiro who helps them move from one villa to the next. An acclaimed BBC series with wonderful performances by Hannah Gordon and Brian Blessed.

Cast

Hannah GordonMrs. Durrel
Brian BlessedSpiro
Anthony CalfLarry Durrell
Guy ScantleburyLeslie Durrell
Paul RhysGeorge

