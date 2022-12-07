My Familys Crazy Gap Year

Not Available

Six ordinary British families achieve what many of us dream of, uprooting to travel the globe in search of life-changing experiences. This observational series captures their travels on camera as they swap the day-to-day grind and conventional routines for treks and adventures in exotic and remote corners of the world. Their itineraries are as varied as their budgets, but each parent is equally determined to show their children a way of life far removed from their own, without the usual comforts and luxuries. But what happens when a road trip along the length of Africa results in a car crash involving young children, miles away from medical aid and family support? Or when a daring sea expedition in search of a Pacific island paradise ends in life-threatening food poisoning? Despite the adventures awaiting them, will the intensity of life together 24 hours a day, often in remote destinations and confined spaces, really help these families come together and change?