Not Available

Mana Endo (Yuki Sakurai) is an OL and she is about to turn 30-years-old. She has enjoyed posting about herself on social media, but she has grown tired of that. One day, Mana Endo happens to see underground idol Hana Kurimoto (Sei Shiraishi) perform live. Mana Endo is touched by her, who is not good at performing, but eager at what she is doing.