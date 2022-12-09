My First Girlfriend is a Gal

Not Available

A new school term begins, as does the season of new encounters. As he surveys his class full of couples, Hashiba Jun'ichi's mind is filled with distress as he asks himself, "Why am I still a virgin?!" Having heard from his friends that the easiest way to fulfill his long-standing desire to graduate from the fellowship of virgins is to kowtow to a gal, Jun'ichi does exactly that and asks his classmate Yukana out. And unbelievably, she actually agrees to date him. What will become of Jun'ichi from now on?