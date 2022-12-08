Not Available

Presenter Amanda Lamb meets couples and families who have decided to design and build their own prefabricated house. She’ll be accompanying them from start to finish – selecting the design and model of the house, finding out how the home is built and then how it’s erected in situ. Once the structure has been ordered, built and delivered, Amanda explores how best to transform the shell into a personalized dream home. Whether participants are looking for an affordable way to buy their first property, a cool way to build a dream holiday home, or even a simple way to add a comfortable granny annex, My Flat-Pack Home proves that self build home designs are fab!