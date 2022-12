Not Available

Fahmai moved into Arthit's house after her parents died. She knew she was going to get kicked out of the house so one day, she set up a plan to get Arthit into bed. Instead, Arthit stormed out of the house and got into an accident. He survived but his hate for her grew. She was sent abroad for 4 years then 4 years later, she returned because she made a promise to his parents. She thought time will heal all wounds but that wasn't the case, instead, it intensified even more.