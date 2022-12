Not Available

Celebrities get out and find love for their friends! The show features three celebs who are to be 'cupids' for their respective friends. You can see everything you can expect from the date: the butterfly-in-the-stomach feeling, the cheering from friends, the anticipation for the future, etc. Three hosts, Park Myeong-su, Hong Jin-kyung, and Sandeul, are here with us to watch the blind date and share their experience on blind dates and relationships