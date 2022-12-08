Not Available

Heir to a European auto fortune, photographer, art collector, successful tech investor, jetsetter and creator of the men's clothing brand LimoLand. It's Jean "Johnny" Pigozzi's world ... you just don't know it yet. In a twist on the typical talk show, MY FRIENDS CALL ME JOHNNY provides an exclusive, unfiltered view from inside Pigozzi's world as he travels the globe asking the most provocative questions of his famous friends – as only he can. Called "the inventor of the selfie," Pigozzi has traveled in the same stylish circles as the rich and famous his entire life and always with his trusty Leica camera in hand. From film icons and music moguls, to science and business leaders, he's on a quest to discover exactly what inspires the most creative minds on the planet. Just wait until you hear what they have to say.