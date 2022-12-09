Not Available

One day, they came across each other again when Meng Hui, now a makeup artist, meets Shen Yi whom she thought was a junior staff of the cosmetics company LS, but in reality, is the president of the company. Unexpectedly provoked by something, Meng Hui suddenly declares herself as the president's girlfriend due to a delusional attack caused by her disorder. In order to get the formula of her self-made foundation liquid, Shen Yi pretends to be her boyfriend. Regardless of the roles Meng Hui wants to become, Shen Yi will not give up trying to cooperate. When Meng Hui learned that he was the one who injured her long ago, how should the wounds between them be healed?