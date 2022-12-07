My Girlfriend is a Gumiho

Not Available

Cha Dae Woong is a spoiled brat with plans to become a successful action star. One day, on the run from his rich grandfather's latest fit of rage towards him, he accidentally frees a nine-tailed fox, Gu Mi Ho, who has been imprisoned in a painting for 500 years. Frightened at first, he runs away to the woods and ends up getting seriously injured. Feeling indebted to him, Gu Mi Ho gives him her " fox orb " a powerful part of her life force, to heal him. When he wakes up, the two form an awkward partnership, as Dae Woong begins to rely on the power of the orb to shoot his action sequences, while also giving in to Mi Ho's request to teach her how to act human. Though Dae Woong is initially acting out of fear, things start to change as he gradually begins to fall for her. However, Mi Ho will be faced with a terrible choice as her time in human form runs out in this heart-wrenching comedy.