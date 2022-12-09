My Goddess

Not Available

Yan Dong Ming used to be on the top of his career, a well-established music producer that's known for his love songs. However, the public has now completely lost interest in him. To extend his music dream, he ends up in Yun Hai Village under strange circumstances, a land isolated from the city and there, he met the "Planting Goddess" Tian Li Yun. Yan Dong Ming, a neat freak and a guy that has "city cancer" – obsessed with city living can't get used to the natural habitat of Yun Hai Village. However, under the guidance of Li Yun, not only he fell in love with this self-sufficient cute village, he also fell in love with the strong and determined Li Yun. When faced with the crisis of eradication of the village, will Dong Min choose to stand by Li Yun or will he return to the city and regain his long-lost music dream? How will Plant Goddess Li Yun defend her village and her beloved man?