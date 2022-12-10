My Guardian Angels

Not Available

Mandy (Zoe Tay), Miao Miao (Kym Ng) and Si Jin (Somaline Ang) come from different backgrounds but share one common trait, they have to raise their children single-handedly. Mandy was a socialite before her husband died after absconding with company funds. She was forced to move into a tiny apartment with her two daughters and shares it with another tenant Dong Yu (Pierre Png). Miao Miao is a housewife whose husband worked overseas all year long, leaving her to raise their three sons alone. Si Jin was a student with good grades, until she gave it up to give birth to her son at 19 years old and became a single mother. All three seemingly different women become friends and see each other through many ups and downs. And at the centre of it all is an uncanny guardian angel, Dong Yu, who helped them through many difficult times. But soon is it discovered that Dong Yu was a convicted felon, what are his secrets and will it change their friendship with him?