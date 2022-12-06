My Guide to Becoming a Rock Star

Not Available

Remake of The Young Person's Guide to Becoming a Rock Star, a wildly popular British comedy series, this highly-stylized, musically-driven fantasy is shot in a frenetic, fast-paced single-camera style. Through earnest yet delusional monologues, Jace lays out his master plan for world rock ˜n' roll domination in easy-to-follow-steps. Despite the discouragement of his disgruntled dad, a heavy metal dinosaur played by Michael Des Barres (formerly of the rock groups Detective and Power Station), Jace keeps dreaming of stardom for himself and his struggling band SlipDog. His group includes entrepreneurial con man Doc, free-loving punktress Joe, and a long line of drummers that include dim-witted jock Danny, rebellious Lucas and odd but sweet Owen. Opportunity strikes, however, when Jace finds renewed hope in his slightly older (un)employment counselor, Sarah Nelson, who just might be his ideal muse and who also happens to be the hottest DJ mix artist in town. Originally named after the orig