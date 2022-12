Not Available

The program presents realistic social situations that a young man from the United Arab Emirates called “Ghaith” helps them in different countries like Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Uganda and others. The presidents of the program intent on making the "Ghaith" anonymous, to focus primarily on doing good and not on the person doing the task, so the second season witnessed a change in Ghaith's clothes, in order to reduce the chances of his knowledge among the audience.