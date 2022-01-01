Not Available

Mi Corazón Es Tuyo (International Title:My Heart Is Yours) is a Mexican telenovela produced by Juan Osorio for Televisa. The telenovela is an adaptation of the Spanish telenovela Ana y los 7. Silvia Navarro[1] and Jorge Salinas[2][3] are the protagonists, while Mayrín Villanueva star as the main antagonist.[4][5] Beginning June 30, 2014, the telenovela is slated to air on weekdays at 8:20 p.m. on Canal de las Estrellas.[6] replacing Qué Pobres Tan Ricos.[7] Production of Mi Corazón Es Tuyo officially started on April 21, 2014.[8]