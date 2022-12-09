Not Available

My Heart Twinkle Twinkle

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Samhwa Networks

Soon-Jin's (Jang Shin-Young) father owns chicken restaurant Jinsim. She has two younger sisters: Soon-Soo (Lee Tae-Im) and Soon-Jung (Nam Bo-Ra). Since her mother died, Soon-Jin has taken care of her father and her two younger sisters. She now also runs their chicken restaurant Jinsim. Soon-Jin must worry about rival chicken restaurant, Woontak, run by a cold-blooded man Woon-Tak (Bae Soo-Bin). Soon-Soo is the middle daughter. She has an attractive appearance and plays the piano well. Due to breaking up with her first love and her poor family background, she feels miserable. Soon-Jung is the youngest daughter. She is proud of her father. She becomes involved with two men: Soon-Cheol (Lee Pil-Mo) and Do-Hoon (Oh Chang-Suk).

Cast

Nam Bo-raLee Soon-jung
Jang Shin-YoungLee Soon-jin
Lee Tae-ImLee Soon-soo
Lee Deok-hwa Lee Jin-sam
Yoon Mi-raLee Mal-sook
Bae Soo-binChun Woon-tak

