Sky and Khiree are half-siblings. Unaware of their relationship, they are in total opposite of each other. Sky is tough and arrogant, while Khiree has a heart of gold and a big dream. As fate would have it, they are fighting for the love of one woman, Danika. The story unveils a complicated tangle of family relationships and social differences set against the majestic backdrop of the mighty Himalayas.